New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Actor Emraan Hashmi on Saturday extended Eid-al-Adha greetings to fans in a quirky coronavirus-related twist.
The 'Bard of Blood' actor took to Instagram to share a funny picture of a sheep wearing a face mask with 'Eid-al-Adha Mubarak.'
"Ok I couldn't help it ..eid mubarak again," he wrote in the caption.
Eid al-Adha or Bakr-id, also known as "Sacrifice Feast" is marked by sacrificing an animal, usually a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for Allah. After the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy. (ANI)
Emraan Hashmi extends Eid-al-Adha wishes to fans with quirky post
ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2020 17:39 IST
New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Actor Emraan Hashmi on Saturday extended Eid-al-Adha greetings to fans in a quirky coronavirus-related twist.