Emraan Hashmi flaunts his toned body in a transformation video

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, on Thursday, dropped a workout video, in which he can be seen flaunting his chiselled abs and well-toned body.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Jannat' actor captioned the video, " In a world filled with airbrushed images it feels good to earn my natural striations. Onwards and upwards !! ."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfsnQFFjrSF/

In the video, the 'Murder' actor donned black shorts and matching sports shoes. He can be seen inside a gym, working out on his chest with complete dedication.

Soon after Emraan shared this video, fans swamped the comment section with fire and heart emoticons and the actor gathered a lot of appreciation from the netizens.



'Malang' director Mohit Suri commented, "the real hero!! Mera bhai"



"King is back" a user commented followed by heart emoticons



The 'Raja Natwarlal' actor has been frequently sharing his workout videos on his Instagram for a very long time and fans showered love on him for his dedication.

Meanwhile, it has been speculated that the 'Awarapan' actor will be a part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action thriller film 'Tiger 3', and he will be seen portraying the role of an antagonist. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Apart from that, he will be seen in 'Selfie' alongside Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving License'. (ANI)

