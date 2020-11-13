Emraan Hashmi, Manoj Bajpayee, others express sorrow over Asif Basra's demise

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Randeep Hooda, Emraan Hashmi, and Manoj Bajpayee on Thursday mourned the demise of actor Asif Basra.

Actor Emraan Hashmi took to Twitter to share a picture of the departed actor and wrote, "Rip Asif bhai."

Actor Divya Dutta who shot with Basra for the web show 'Hostages' also took to the platform and expressed shock over his demise.

"Terribly shocked to hear about @asifbasra's untimely demise. We shot togetger for #hostages2. Looked sucha happy free spirited man! And was Sucha fab actor!! Rip Asif. this is hard to digest," she tweeted.

'Dil Bechara' helmer and casting director Mukesh Chhabra who has worked with the departed actor in 'Kai Po Che,' and 'Hostages 2,' also expressed disbelief over his demise.

"This can't be true Asif Bhai, we have done so much work together from Kai Po Che to Hostages 2 I can not believe this! Whatttt is happening??????????? #asifbasra," he tweeted.

'Gangs of Wasseypur,' actor Manoj Bajpayee also expressed grief over Basra's demise and revealed that he had shot with him just "before lockdown."



"What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God," Bajpayee tweeted.

Actor Randeep Hooda, on the other hand, posted a picture of himself with the late actor which looks like a still of a film.

"Rest in peace brother #asifbasra," tweeted Hooda.

Film director Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad," expressing disbelief and sadness.

Basra was found dead in a private complex in the northern hilly city of Dharamshala on Thursday, the police said.

The officials further said the actor was found hanging in the complex when the police reached the spot. (ANI)







