Emraan Hashmi opens up about working with Big B, calls him 'tutor, friend'

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in the upcoming film 'Chehre', opened up about working with the veteran actor.

Emraan, who seems thrilled about his collaboration with Big B, said that he has "achieved a huge milestone" in his career by working with the veteran star. He also called Big B "a tutor and a friend".

Speaking about his experience of working with Big B, Emraan shared, "I felt like the wait is over. We have grown up following Amitabh Bachchan sir and every artist in the industry desires to work with him. It seems like I have achieved a huge milestone in my career. More than a co-actor he has been a tutor and a friend to me during the shoots of Chehre."

Emraan also said that the way Big B functions is "commendable". The 'Jannat' actor, reflecting on working with the veteran star, added that he has "learned a lot from him".



Detailing his experience, Emraan further said, "I was delighted yet a bit nervous while acting with Amitabh Bachchan Sir. He is an institution in himself and to share the screen with him means pulling your socks up every time you step on the set. Also, it is impossible to match his speed on the sets and the way he functions is commendable. I have learned a lot from him."

Helmed by Rumi Jaffery, the film which was earlier slated to release in July 2020, reportedly also stars actor Rhea Chakraborty but she has not featured on the poster or the recently-released teaser.

She had shared her first look from the upcoming movie in July 2019, a year before she was embroiled in the controversy surrounding her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise. Rhea was arrested in connection with a drugs probe after Sushant's death last year but was later released on bail.

The teaser of 'Chehre', which had dropped on Thursday, has received immense love and appreciation from the fans as well as the critics. The much-awaited mystery thriller, produced by Anand Pandit, narrates a story of polarized individuals fighting for justice against one crime. In the film, the audience will experience the 'verbal conflict' between Big B and Emraan.

The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza, and Siddhanth Kapoor. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 9 this year. (ANI)

