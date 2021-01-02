Emraan Hashmi (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Emraan Hashmi shares throwback picture from Slovakia street

ANI | Updated: Jan 02, 2021 14:54 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Willing to go back to a curfew and mask free world, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi on Saturday treated fans to throwback picture featuring a glimpse of snowy Slovakia streets.
The 'Murder' star took to Instagram and shared a mesmerising picture which was clicked the 'same time last year'. In the capture, Hashmi is seen clad in a black jacket, and matching cap as he donned yellow shades and a beard look. In the backdrop, one can see a mesmerising view of a snowy street amid the exotic location.

Taking to the captions, the 'Jannat' star wrote, "This time last year: streets of Slovakia.. Take me back to a curfew free, mask free world."
With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 1 lakh likes within an hour of being posted.
Scores of fans chimed into the comments section, leaving red heart and fire emoticons in awe of the photograph. (ANI)

