Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi takes off for Delhi to shoot for 'Chehre', flags air pollution

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:11 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Emraan Hashmi who is set to shoot a part of upcoming suspense thriller 'Chehre' in Delhi has flagged the issue of air pollution">pollution in the national capital.
Sharing a black and white photo of himself on his Twitter handle the 'Murder' actor captioned the picture "Flight for #Chehrein last schedule: Delhi, Poland. I need a gas mask for one and a thick north face jacket for the other".
[{7fee2625-2119-4fe5-adf4-bf3440f040b9:intradmin/emraan_hasmi.PNG}]
The 40-year-old actor was traveling to Delhi after which he is scheduled to fly to Poland for the shoot.
Emraan, who plays a business tycoon in the film is joined by Amitabh Bachchan who will be seen in the role of a lawyer. The two are set to share screen space for the first time.
Directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit , it also features Kriti Kharbanda.
Amitabh Bachchan had on April 11 this year announced the film on his social media.
On the professional front, Emraan will next be seen in action-thriller flick named 'Mumbai Saga' the movie is slated to release in June 2020. (ANI)

