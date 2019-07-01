Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi to play IAF officer KC Kuruvilla in 'Vayusena'

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:59 IST

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): After treating his fans with romantic films like 'Jannat 2', 'Tum Mile', 'Awarapan', actor Emraan Hashmi is is now taking up more diverse roles.
The actor is soon going to step into the shoes of IAF officer KC Kuruvilla for his next film titled 'Vayusena'. The actor is all set to portray the role of Retired Air Commodore Kariyadil Cheriyan Kuruvilla's (KC Kuruvilla).
Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film will showcase Kuruvilla's journey right up to the Kargil War.
"Emraan hasn't played a character like this before, and he loves such roles. It was an instant nod from him. It's a human interest story that starts with the 1971 Indo-Pak war and ends with the Indo-Pak Kargil War of 1999. We plan to film at a real airbase, and it'd be great if the authorities allow us to use real fighter planes to present the story correctly and realistically. We are hopeful that the permission will come through soon," Vijay said on the upcoming film.
The film will tell the story of KC Kuruvilla, who served with a Fighter Bomber Squadron in the Western Sector in 1972 during the Indo-Pak war. In December 1971, he carried out two back-to-back airstrike missions over Chander airfield and Chistian Mandi, inflicting heavy damage to the enemy base. On 6 December 1972, however, his aircraft crashed after getting hit by Pakistan's anti-aircraft fire. He survived and was awarded the Vir Chakra in 1973.
The movie is expected to go on floors in November and will be wrapped up in a start-to-finish schedule.
Apart from this film, Emraan also has several other projects in the pipeline. He will share screen space with John Abraham in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama 'Mumbai Saga'. His other projects include Rumi Jaffrey's 'Chehre' and the Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'Ezra'. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:06 IST

'Jabariya Jodi' trailer promises to leave you in splits!

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): After spreading magic with their chemistry in 'Hasee Toh Phasee', Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are back with a new film 'Jabariya Jodi'. The makers of the film just dropped the trailer of the film which will prove to be a laugh riot.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:03 IST

'Kabir Singh' continues its winning streak, crosses Rs. 175...

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): Shahid Kapoor's latest flick 'Kabir Singh', co-starring Kiara Advani, is unstoppable at the box office.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:21 IST

First weekend report: 'Article 15' earns Rs. 20.04 crore

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana's latest outing 'Article 15' is slowly and steadily picking up pace at the domestic box office.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:17 IST

Zaira Wasim could have quit gracefully, says Raveena Tandon

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): 'Dangal' fame Zaira Wasim's decision to quit Bollywood citing religion has met with surprise and remorse by people from different walks of life. Some have welcomed the decision, while others felt that she should not have given a religious connotation to her decision.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:10 IST

Vidya Balan participates in Pride March amid her vacay in New York

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): Vidya Balan who is currently spending time with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur along with family in New York, attended the Pride Parade with excitement and vigour.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:01 IST

Keanu Reeves starrer 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' goes on floors

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): The upcoming multi-starrer 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' went on floors today. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Kid Cudi.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:00 IST

Maisie Williams shares 'white party' from 'best friend' Sophie...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Just a day after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got hitched for the second time, Maisie Williams shared a picture from the rehearsal dinner on Friday stating that it was a "white party".

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:46 IST

Justin, Hailey Bieber spend quality time on romantic vacation

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber spent some quality time with his wife Hailey Bieber on a romantic getaway on the border of Arizona and Utah.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:27 IST

European Union Film Festival to begin on July 4 in Goa

Panaji (GOA) [India], July 1 (ANI): Moviegoers will soon be treated as the 24th edition of European Union Film Festival is all set to begin in Goa on July 4.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:20 IST

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner confiscated my phone during their 2nd...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): DJ Diplo, who live-streamed singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner's first wedding in Las Vegas, was taken care of during the couple's second marriage.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:11 IST

Scooter Braun's wife comes out in support of husband amid Taylor...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 1 (ANI): After Hollywood pop singer Taylor Swift accused Scooter Braun of purchasing the singer's entire music catalog; Braun's wife Yael Cohen Braun quickly defended her husband on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 12:54 IST

Akshay Kumar to stun fans with 'unadulterated' action sequences...

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, known for performing daredevil stunts, posted some behind-the-scenes making of action-packed upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi', pushing the limits many notches higher with his stunts.

Read More
iocl