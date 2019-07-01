Emraan Hashmi to play IAF officer KC Kuruvilla in 'Vayusena'

New Delhi (India), July 1 (ANI): After treating his fans with romantic films like 'Jannat 2', 'Tum Mile', 'Awarapan', actor Emraan Hashmi is is now taking up more diverse roles.

The actor is soon going to step into the shoes of IAF officer KC Kuruvilla for his next film titled 'Vayusena'. The actor is all set to portray the role of Retired Air Commodore Kariyadil Cheriyan Kuruvilla's (KC Kuruvilla).

Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, the film will showcase Kuruvilla's journey right up to the Kargil War.

"Emraan hasn't played a character like this before, and he loves such roles. It was an instant nod from him. It's a human interest story that starts with the 1971 Indo-Pak war and ends with the Indo-Pak Kargil War of 1999. We plan to film at a real airbase, and it'd be great if the authorities allow us to use real fighter planes to present the story correctly and realistically. We are hopeful that the permission will come through soon," Vijay said on the upcoming film.

The film will tell the story of KC Kuruvilla, who served with a Fighter Bomber Squadron in the Western Sector in 1972 during the Indo-Pak war. In December 1971, he carried out two back-to-back airstrike missions over Chander airfield and Chistian Mandi, inflicting heavy damage to the enemy base. On 6 December 1972, however, his aircraft crashed after getting hit by Pakistan's anti-aircraft fire. He survived and was awarded the Vir Chakra in 1973.

The movie is expected to go on floors in November and will be wrapped up in a start-to-finish schedule.

Apart from this film, Emraan also has several other projects in the pipeline. He will share screen space with John Abraham in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama 'Mumbai Saga'. His other projects include Rumi Jaffrey's 'Chehre' and the Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'Ezra'. (ANI)

