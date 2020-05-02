'End of our story': Neetu Kapoor bids farewell to Rishi Kapoor

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Reminiscing fond memories of her late husband, actor Neetu Kapoor on Saturday shared a lively picture featuring acting stalwart Rishi Kapoor.

The 61-year-old actor shared a picture of her beloved husband where the late star is seen holding a glass filled with liquor, as he smiles while looking at the camera. Along with the picture she wrote, "End of our story."



The farewell post on the photo-sharing platform reminiscing the legendary actor received more than 1 lakh likes within 50 minutes of being posted.

Celebrity followers dropped comments paying tribute to the late actor.

Anupam Kher commented, "Some stories never end." (with a red heart and a rainbow emoji)

Abhishek Bachchan left a red heart.

Richa Chadha poured her heart out and wrote, "It is but a comma, not a full stop. He's right there, besides you, regaling you with stories, making you laugh, getting annoyed, finding the best restaurant... he lives through you and beside you. Don't lose heart. you are united in eternity [?] big big hug!"

Others including Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Shweta Bachchan also remembered the legendary actor via the post.

Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)

