'Enni Soni' teaser from 'Saaho' out now!

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The teaser of song 'Enni Soni' from movie 'Saaho' was released today.

The full song will be release on August 2.

'Baahubali' actor Prabhas shared the teaser on his Instagram account. The 36 seconds teaser features the lead pair Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas who can be seen romancing. The teaser of 'Enni Soni' will make you fall in love with Prabhas and Shraddha's chemistry.

Sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar, the song has been composed and written by Guru Randhawa.

The song is called Enni Soni in Hindi, Ye Chota Nuvvuna in Telugu, Mazhaiym Theeyum in Tamil and Ekaantha Thaarame in Malayalam.

Helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati, the film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles.

Shraddha and Prabhas will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the film. The film also marks the actress' debut in the South Indian film industry.

The movie has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously at a number of stunning locations in and out of the country and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30, this year. (ANI)