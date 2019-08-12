Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Esha Gupta celebrates 3 years of 'Rustom'

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:02 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): The Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta-starrer 'Rustom' clocked 3 years of its release today and Esha cannot stop herself from celebrating the special day.
The actor who played the role of Preeti Makhija shared the intriguing poster of the film on her Twitter handle and wrote, "Celebrating 3 years of Rustom."

The story of the crime thriller revolves around a Parsi Indian Naval Officer Rustom Pavri (Akshay Kumar), who is happily married to Cynthia Pavri (Ileana D'Cruz). Their marriage hits the rocks when Rustom discovers about his wife's affair with his friend Vikram Makhija (Arjan Bajwa). The story takes a turn when Rustom is being accused of killing Vikram.
The story takes the viewers back in the late 1950s where the court proceedings were shown along with how Akshay fights his own case and later wins it.
Akshay also received the National Film Award for 'Best Actor' at the 64th National Film Awards for his mind-blowing performance in the film.
The flick written by Vipul K. Rawal, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Neeraj Pandey became a hit at the box office.
The film faired exceedigly well at the box-office and raked in Rs 14.11 crores on its first day while it collected Rs 90.9 crores on its opening weekend.
The film had hit the screens on August 12, 2016. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:41 IST

Here's when Neil Nitin Mukesh-starrer 'Bypass Road' will hit theaters

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! 'Bypass Road' starring Neil Nitin Mukesh is all set to release on November 1.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:21 IST

Brody Jenner mocks ex-wife Kaitlynn after pictures of her...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): It seems that Brody Jenner who recently called it quits with his ex Kaitlynn Carter is leaving no stone unturned to mock at his ex after she was spotted kissing Miley Cyrus in a video.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:07 IST

'Dream Girl' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana's new avatar will leave...

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha are all set to tickle you with the trailer of the highly-anticipated film 'Dream Girl' which will definitely leave you rolling on the floor laughing.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 16:31 IST

First weekend report: 'Jabariya Jodi' mints Rs. 11 crore

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra's latest release 'Jabariya Jodi,' which opened to decent reviews, performed ordinarily in its first weekend.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:26 IST

Teen Choice Awards 2019: Here's the full list of winners

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 12 (ANI): The Teen Choice Awards were handed out on Sunday night in Hermosa Beach, California.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:08 IST

'The Lion King' is unstoppable, crosses Rs. 150 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): 'The Lion King' is continuing its winning streak at the box-office! The film, which opened to decent reviews, is performing remarkably well and has crossed Rs. 150 crore mark.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:41 IST

Taylor Swift receives Icon Award at 2019 Teen Choice Awards;...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift received the inaugural Icon Award at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards and after accepting the honour, the artist announced a new song.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:37 IST

Teen Choice Awards: Taylor Swift talks about 'Gender Inequality'...

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 12 (ANI): American pop-star Taylor Swift who won the first-ever 'Icon Award' at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday spoke about gender inequality and gave advice to her young fans while accepting the award.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:19 IST

Popular television actor files complaint against second husband...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A popular television star has filed a complaint at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali against her second husband for allegedly abusing her daughter by making obscene comments and showing indecent pictures in his mobile since October 2017.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:03 IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas likes her 'natural' looks,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Nick Jonas has nothing but love and admiration for his wife Priyanka Chopra.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:50 IST

BTS announces extended "hiatus" for much-needed "rest, relaxation"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): South Korean boy band BTS announced that they are taking a much-needed break to focus on "rest and relaxation" and hope to return "refreshed and recharged."

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:25 IST

Hrithik Roshan unveils another power-packed poster of 'WAR'

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): After giving a visual treat to fans with the 'WAR' teaser, Bollywood's heartthrob Hrithik Roshan unveiled another intriguing poster of the film on social media.

Read More
iocl