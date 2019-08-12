Esha Gupta celebrates 3 years of 'Rustom'

New Delhi (India), Aug 12 (ANI): The Akshay Kumar, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta-starrer 'Rustom' clocked 3 years of its release today and Esha cannot stop herself from celebrating the special day.

The actor who played the role of Preeti Makhija shared the intriguing poster of the film on her Twitter handle and wrote, "Celebrating 3 years of Rustom."



The story of the crime thriller revolves around a Parsi Indian Naval Officer Rustom Pavri (Akshay Kumar), who is happily married to Cynthia Pavri (Ileana D'Cruz). Their marriage hits the rocks when Rustom discovers about his wife's affair with his friend Vikram Makhija (Arjan Bajwa). The story takes a turn when Rustom is being accused of killing Vikram.

The story takes the viewers back in the late 1950s where the court proceedings were shown along with how Akshay fights his own case and later wins it.

Akshay also received the National Film Award for 'Best Actor' at the 64th National Film Awards for his mind-blowing performance in the film.

The flick written by Vipul K. Rawal, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Neeraj Pandey became a hit at the box office.

The film faired exceedigly well at the box-office and raked in Rs 14.11 crores on its first day while it collected Rs 90.9 crores on its opening weekend.

The film had hit the screens on August 12, 2016. (ANI)

