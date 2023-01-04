Esha Gupta enjoys Delhi winter with boyfriend, check out duo's romantic video

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Actor Esha Gupta recently dropped an adorable video with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar from Delhi's famous Lodhi Garden.

In the video, the duo is seen enjoying Delhi's winter by walking hand-in-hand at the Lodhi Garden,

"Delhi," she simply captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



Esha made her relationship with Manuel, a Spain-based businessman, Instagram official in April 2020. She dropped a picture with Manuel and captioned it, "te amo mucho mi amor," which translates to "I love you so much, my love." In the picture, Esha and Manuel can be seen with their arms around each other, wearing black, standing in what seems to be a hotel lobby.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Esha was last seen in Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram 3. Directed by Prakash Jha, the web show also stars Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and Tridha Choudhury. (ANI)