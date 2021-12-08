Esha Gupta shares experience working with Suniel Shetty in 'Invisible Woman'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Esha Gupta is all praises for veteran actor and her 'Invisible Woman' co-star Suniel Shetty.

"Everyday on the set is like new learning. He is an encyclopaedia of stories, knowledge, and tricks. His approach to the character and the scene is so fresh that I can't help but pick up on his ways and learn silently. The good thing about having someone like him around is that he includes you in the process of filmmaking. Your technical knowledge widens. He is simultaneously focussing on everything - sound, camera angle, bringing the best to the table," she said.





'Invisible Woman is helmed by director Rajesh M. It is touted as an action thriller.

Also, with this show, Suniel is making his OTT debut. (ANI)

