Everyday is women's day: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan penned an inspiring note to celebrate womanhood.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena wrote, "Every day is women's day... Pride, love, equality, respect."





Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, too, celebrated Women's Day and that too by shooting.

She took to Instagram and shared a picture from her vanity.



"What better way to celebrate women's day! At the job, doing what you love. To all the strong woman out there, keep shining, keep growing #happywomensday," Karisma captioned the post.

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. (ANI)

