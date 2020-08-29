Excited about the 80s look and feel: Vaani Kapoor on her preparations for 'Bell Bottom'

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, who is all pumped up for her next movie 'Bell Bottom' has opened about the several preparations that are being taken for the movie.

Talking about how she prepped for 'Bell Bottom' during the lockdown, the actor said: "Prepping in lockdown has been all about Zoom calls and readings on digital platforms. It's been all about getting back in the zone in a new way! We are making do with what we have. So, I cannot complain."

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is set in the 1980s, and the 32-year-old star shared how she has been getting into the skin of her character for the same.

"Well, I am particularly excited about the 80's look and feel and we have been working on some interesting looks from that era. I have been making my notes, watching old films, doing a bit of research. It's been a fun process to soak in the 80s era," she said.

For the 'Befikre' actor the era of the 80s is, as she says, is "super colourful, super cool".

"It's amazing that our film is set in that period. As a part of my research, it's been really fun to catch on Hindi films set in that time and read about the era to just pick up mannerisms, style, and life. Rest, I will improvise given the script and my character. I wish I could give more details but at this point, I really can't," she added.

Kapoor will be seen paired opposite to actor Akshay Kumar in upcoming espionage thriller, whose principal shooting began in the United Kingdom on August 21.

In October, the 'War' actor will be starting her next project -- a love story opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

"I am just excited right now to start work again after a lockdown. It's going to be hectic but I also know it's going to be very fulfilling. I am glad I have gotten to be a part of two very interesting projects" said Kapoor.

The much-anticipated thriller, 'Bell Bottom' has been slated to hit the theatres on April 2, 2021. (ANI)

