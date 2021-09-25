Excited to be part of India's first female franchise: Nushrratt Bharuccha on 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha shared her excitement to be a part of "India's first female franchise" with her upcoming film 'Janhit Mein Jaari'.

The movie is the first of a multi-film deal between Bhanushali Studios Limited with writer-director Raaj Shaandilyaa. The social comedy also stars Annu Kapoor, Anud Singh Dhaka and Paritosh Tripathi.

Nushrratt, excited about her role and subject of the film, said, "'Janhit Mein Jaari' has an extremely interesting concept, from the moment I heard it, I just knew I had to be part of it. And collaborating with Raaj once again after 'Dream Girl' is an absolute delight! Excited to be part of India's first female franchise being backed by Bhanushali Studios Ltd."



The film attempts to break stereotypes with its apt subject for today's time and will see Nushrratt showing her acting skills in a never-before-seen role.

The 'Dream Girl' director-writer, has shed light on a crucial issue faced in an unusual yet comical way.

Admiring the film's story and Nushrratt's character, producer Vinod Bhanushali said, "I have always been an admirer of good storytelling that gets you thinking. 'Janhit Mein Jaari' is exactly that. The story by Raaj is engrossing, moving and sends a message in a fun entertaining manner with the trademark Raaj Shaandilyaa humour. Nushrratt is going to break new grounds with her role and surprise audiences with this film."

Shooting for the film, written by Raaj Shaandilyaa and helmed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh, who has directed several acclaimed TV shows, commenced recently in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

Presented by Raaj Shaandilyaa, a Bhanushali Studios Limited and ThinkInk Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta. (ANI)

