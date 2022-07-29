Exes can be friends? Read to know about Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's current equation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, who reportedly dated each other but broke up soon after, share a cordial relationship.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Janhvi talked about her current equation with Ishaan.

When asked if she's still in touch with Ishaan, Janhvi said that even though they don't talk as often as they used to, they meet each other warmly.

"I think we are both busy now but every time we meet, there is that warmth. Rangsaari, the song that came out from Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, that song was supposed to be in Dhadak. So every time we'd shoot montages for Dhadak, we'd play that song. When it came out, both of us felt like this was our song and it made us feel so much. We texted each other, 'Did you see it?' It felt kind of funny," she shared.

Janhvi made her acting debut opposite Ishaan in 2018 with the film 'Dhadak', which was a remake of the acclaimed Marathi movie 'Sairat'. Rumours of the two had started circulating during the promotions of their film. However, their rumoured relationship didn't last for a long time.



Janhvi is late superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter, while Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor's half-brother.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi has come up with a new film titled 'Good Luck Jerry', which showcases the story of Jaya Kumari aka Jerry from Bihar, who works in a massage parlour to help her family. In order to help her ailing mother, she mistakenly gets into a trap of the drug mafia in the state. The film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. She will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Bawaal'.

Ishaan has horror comedy 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif and war drama 'Pippa' with Mrunal Thakur in his kitty. (ANI)