'Expect the unexpected' from Saif Ali Khan, Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): The craze around World Cup may be over but London is still where all the action is! And rightly so, as the team of 'Jawaani Jaaneman' is shooting in full swing.

While Saif Ali Khan and Tabu are joining hands after a long duration of working together in a few flicks, their upcoming movie has already garnered netizen's attention with its distinct casting.

'Jawaani Jaaneman' is also being the talk of the town, as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F, who is quite the social media star already.

The flick which has out of the ordinary star cast is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.

Revealing further about the movie, one of the producers Jackky Bhagnani said, "A fresh script, a fresh cast and a coming together of a fresh team. So expect the unexpected. Without giving away much about the film, the only thing I will say is that if you have laughed, cried or enjoyed with your family, that's exactly what you will do with our film! Nitin sir, with his unique talent to say the best of the stories in the most relatable manner, has truly made a film that we are proud of. I hope the audience loves this film as much as we do."

Tabu, who previously was seen playing a negative character in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' will be seen essaying a bit different role in 'Jawaani Jaaneman.'

"Since I have been playing dark roles off-late, the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at first go," unveiled Tabu.

A few days ago, she shared the first look of her character in the film, which featured her in a casual look, dressed in a black top and blue jeans brown boots.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, and produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films, the movie will release on November 29, this year. (ANI)

