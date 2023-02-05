Fan asks out SRK for Valentine's Day date, check out his witty reply

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, gave a witty reply to a social media user who asked out the actor for Valentine's Day date.

On Saturday, the actor conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter where he responded to fans' tweets with honesty, wit and sarcasm.

During the session a fan asked the actor, "Not a marriage proposal but can I ask you out on Valentine's date."

To which the actor replied, "I am boring as a date....take some cool guy and watch #Pathaan in a theatre."

I am boring as a date….take some cool guy and watch #Pathaan in a theatre https://t.co/yCKPFo1QcS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023



Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released action thriller film 'Pathaan' which collected approx. Rs 700 crore, gross, worldwide.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

The film marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the 'Tiger' movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up.

He will be next seen in director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences. Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it.

In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film's teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme played in the background.

Apart from Jawan, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Taapsee Pannu. (ANI)