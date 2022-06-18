Fan recalls his dad's 'selfie' with Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Fans often rave about superstar Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gestures. Author Rohan Mukherjee recently shared a photo accompanied by an interesting story about King Khan's politeness about the time his father met the actor at a wedding.

Mukherjee posted a photo clicked three years ago from a wedding in which the author's father bumped into Shah Rukh Khan.

When Mukerjee''s dad told Shah Rukh Khan that Mukherjee had gone to the same school as the actor, SRK said, "that's great we should take a selfie". When Rohan's father said that he doesn't know how to take one, SRK volunteered to take the selfie himself.

"My dad just told me he met Shah Rukh Khan at a wedding and said my son went to the same school as you (true), and SRK said that's great we should take a selfie, and my dad said I don't know how, and SRK said don't worry I got this. I found this out today, three years later," tweeted Mukherjee.



Soon after Mukherjee tweeted the picture, King Khan's kind gesture drew in a lot of praise from his fans as netizens appreciated the actor's gentle behaviour.

"Hahahaha what a great story! Both SRK and your dad are icons." wrote a Twitter user.





"Shah Rukh Sir such a humble man. Many times he is seen on TV with ordinary people, his fans, physically challenged, and senior citizens. He is so humble and loveable. Salute to Sir SRK," tweeted another.



"That's so cool! He's such a gem. I am deeply envious of your father." wrote a third Twitterati.



Meanwhile, on the film front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Jawan'. Helmed by Atlee Kumar, 'Jawan' is produced by Gauri Khan, and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

The first look poster of the film shared by Shah Rukh has already created quite a buzz, especially with King Khan's uncanny look. 'Jawan' is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Khan is currently busy with two other projects - Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan' starring Deepika Padukone and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Tapsee Pannu. (ANI)



