Fan says 'we love you' to Deepika, her reply will make you laugh

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Deepika Padukone has been having the time of her life in the US. The 'Piku' actress is there with her family and husband Ranveer Singh. Recently, we reported that she attended the Konkani Sammelan in California's San Jose with her entire family. And although she took the opportunity as a chance to connect with her roots, there were some fun moments that made people go 'aww'!

One such moment was captured on camera and has now gone viral on social media. In the video, Deepika was seen sitting at the podium as a fan screamed "We love you Deepika". Known for being candid and funny, Deepika responded by saying, "I am a married woman now, behave" and burst into laughter.

Her reaction made everyone present there laugh their heart out and we're quite sure it'll do the same to you! Check the video out:



https://twitter.com/elitestanning/status/1543671928312844288

Ranveer and Deepika have been out and about in the States. They have made several appearances in California's San Jose ever since they landed in the US. The couple took a break from professional commitments to enjoy some time with each other in the US earlier this month.

They even attended Shankar Mahadev's concert on Sunday and were even spotted at a popular Pan-Asian in California where they took some fun selfies with fans.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus'. The film revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth. In Cirkus, Ranveer will essay a double role for the first time in his career. He is also a part of Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', in which he's been paired opposite Alia Bhatt.

Speaking of Deepika's work projects, she is all set to come up with 'The Intern' remake, which also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of 'Pathaan' and 'Fighter'. (ANI)

