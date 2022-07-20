Fans come out in support of Aryan Khan after he receives flak for drinking at a club

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Aryan Khan, the firstborn of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, often finds himself at the receiving end of trolling especially after his arrest in an alleged drugs case, last year.

The 24-year-old recently became a target of social media trolls over a viral video that shows him drinking at a club in Mumbai.

"So Aryan Khan back to his ostentatious lifestyle! Just when Money and Power overplay Law and Order,accused get promoted for further crimes," a social media user tweeted.

"Irresponsible," another one wrote.

However, such comments did not go down well with Aryan's fans. In no time they took to social media and slammed a section of social media users for spreading hatred.

"Others are using this video to point out#AryanKhan being irresponsible. I see him being super responsible. Observe how he masks up right after taking his shot," a netizen commented.

"Difficult to understand all these stories with Aryan Khan. Damn he's not a kid anymore he's a man, he's 24," another one wrote.

"Is #AryanKhan is not allowed to enjoy his life? Please leave this boy alone," a Twitterati wrote.

Aryan was recently given a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in last year's drugs-on-cruise case.

The NCB had filed a 6,000-page chargesheet against 14 accused in the cruise drug bust case on May 27, which excludes the name of five others including Aryan Khan, who were earlier arrested in the case.

"Aryan Khan was not named in the chargesheet and his arrest along with imprisonment for 26 days was wrong, especially when no drugs of any kind were found from him. There was no evidence of any kind, there was no material of any nature in violation of any law, except the NDPS Act. We are glad that Sanjay Kumar Singh, heading the NCB SIT, investigated the matter properly and decided not to file a complaint against Aryan Khan due to lack of sufficient evidence," Aryan Khan's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde earlier said.

The NCB did not file any complaint against Aryan Khan and five others in the alleged cruise drug bust case due to a lack of "sufficient" evidence. (ANI)