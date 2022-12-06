Fans express concern for Varun Sood after his ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal announces her engagement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss OTT' winner Divya Agarwal, on her 30th birthday, surprised her fans after announcing her engagement to businessman Apurva Padgaonkar.

Taking to Instagram, Divya on Monday night shared photos from her birthday celebration, wherein Apurva proposed to her and gave her a ring, which had the words 'BaiCO' inscribed on it. 'Baico' in Marathi means wife.

Soon after Divya's announcement, her ex-boyfriend, Varun Soon took to his Twitter account and dropped a calm-faced emoticon. Fans immediately assumed that Sood was responding quietly to Divya's engagement to Apurva.

https://twitter.com/VSood12/status/1599836824406749185

Fans swamped the comment section and expressed concerns for the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actor.



"Are u okayyyyy????? Feeling sad n happy at same time haha lolllll," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "And everything ends here The faith we had about you 2 getting reunited, our most favorite fairy tale got over officially for now, I am so broken that I can't even think of anything good properly. But ya at the end it's life nd we will move ahead with the truth. More power!"

"Got to give some credit to #varunsood ,the guy never badmouthed her or has explained his side of story, he has just remained silent and truth came out ..kudos to him for his maturity @VSood12," another fan commented.

Divya and Varun parted ways after four years of dating in March 2022.

Agarwal announced the news of her split from Sood, on her Instagram handle.

On her Instagram stories, Divya Agarwal shared a message for Varun Sood that read, "Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends."

Prior to Varun Sood, Divya was in a relationship with 'Bigg Boss' contestant Priyank Sharma. (ANI)

