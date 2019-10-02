Fans garland cut-out of Chiranjeevi as 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' releases today

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): As the much-awaited Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' hit theaters today, die-hard fans of the actor went a step ahead to show their love for him and garlanded a huge cut-out of the veteran actor in Hyderabad.

The larger than life cut-out of Chiranjeevi was adorned with big garlands of orange, golden-yellow and green colours from chin to toe.

In the action-packed thriller, Chiranjeevi is playing Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, a warrior who started the first rebellion against the British Raj. Amitabh Bachchan is essaying the role Gosayi Venkanna, the Guru of freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy.

The movie is set 10 years prior to India's first war of independence, which took place in 1857 and also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film is produced by Ram Charan. (ANI)

