Fans gather outside Mannat with 'welcome home Aryan Khan' poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): Hoards of fans gathered outside Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence Mannat, after his son Aryan was released from Arthur Road jail on Saturday morning.

There was a huge crowd outside Mannat and fans welcomed the star kid in a grand manner with dhols and bursting crackers.

A few members from SRK's fans club also held up a banner that read 'Welcome Home Prince Aryan. Stay Strong Prince Aryan. Everything will be alright soon.' Along with the message, it also had photos of Aryan.



Due to the crowd of fans, SRK and Aryan initially found it tough to enter their home, however, after a few minutes, their car finally managed to make its way into Mannat.

Aryan was granted bail on Thursday evening after Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order which stated that the accused should appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

Aryan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

