Fans go gaga as Diana Penty 'kisses the Monday Blues goodbye'!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Returning to work on a Monday after an enjoyable weekend can be gloomy for anyone, but not so for actor Diana Penty.

The 'Cocktail' actor treated her fans to two beautiful pictures of her and opened up on how she dealt with her Monday Blues. Her witty caption, which won the internet, read, "I'd like to kiss the blues good bye! #NoMoMondayBlues" while adding a kissing emoji.







Fans went wild over the pictures and the comments section started flooding on Diana's post.





Diana was last seen in the romantic drama 'Shiddat', which also starred Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan and Mohit Raina. She made her breakthrough debut with Homi Adajania's 2012 rom-com 'Cocktail'. After that, she took a four-year break from films and returned to the silver screen with the cross-border comedy, 'Happy Bhag Jaegi' in 2016.

She will be next seen in the Malayalam crime thriller 'Salute', opposite Dulquer Salmaan. (ANI)

