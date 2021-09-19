Fans love Kartik Aaryan's pictures, even blurry clicks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan is dearly loved by his fans, who enjoy getting updates about the actor's shooting schedule and personal life.

On Sunday, Kartik posted a blurry selfie on his Instagram handle in which he can be seen sporting a black hoodie.

To complement the photo, the actor wrote a creative caption.

"Blurry mind and messy thoughts," he penned.





Fans flooded the post with heart and fire emoticons. Several of his followers expressed their admiration for the star with their interesting comments.

"When front camera opens by mistake but you are @kartikaaryan," a social media user wrote.

"Girls be like: Saab dhun-dhala dhun-dhala lage tujhpe hi focus hai," another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has recently finished shooting for the climax scenes of his upcoming films 'Freddy' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

In 'Freddy' Kartik stars opposite Alaya F, while in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', he stars opposite Kiara Advani.

Apart from these, Kartik has other interesting projects in the pipeline including Ram Madhvani's directorial 'Dhamaka', Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' grand musical love story which was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' along with a few unannounced projects. (ANI)

