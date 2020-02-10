Fans react on Rajnikanth party launching date

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], Feb 10 (ANI): Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth's fans react to his decision of launching a political party in the coming months.

One of the actor's close aides Karate Thiyagarajan on Sunday said that Rajinikanth will launch a political party by May or June this year.

"Rajinikanth will launch his political party maximum by May or June," Thiyagarajan told ANI.

However back in 2017, Rajinikanth himself had first announced his willingness to form a political party in December.

While speaking to ANI, one of the fans, who had endless pictures framed of Rajnikanth from his young days to snaps with his family to many achievements of the Tamil actor in his house, manifested his love and support for the actor.





"We believe only thalavar (Rajinikanth) words. If it is the date of April 14th, we are double happy," he added.

April 14 celebrated as Tamil New Year, also known as Puthuvarusham, is the first day of the year on the Tamil calendar and traditionally celebrated as a festival.

One of the fans even had his phone cover printed with Rajinikanth's picture.



The fan further said: "He gives a signal, we all will be united under Rajinikanth and party will be empowered to work for 2021 election."

According to him, even a single sentence of Rajinikanth makes a greater vibration in politics, eventually reflecting his maturity and understanding of politics. (ANI)

