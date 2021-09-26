Fans remember 'evergreen' Dev Anand on his 98th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Fans from around the world paid tributes to the legendary actor Dev Anand on social media on the occasion of his 98th birth anniversary.

From sharing stills from Dev Anand's movies to posting his popular songs, netizens remembered Dev Anand, who breathed his last on December 3, 2011.



"Dev Anand, the most charismatic star of his time who pushed Indian cinema to its pinnacle in the golden era. Today is his 98th birth anniversary," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"Happy Birthday Legend Dev Anand Birthday. Actor, Writer, Producer, Director, Padma Bhushan Awards, Box Office Success, Classic Movies in Different Genres, Super Hit Songs, Iconic Characters...He got everything #DevAnand," another user wrote.

'Guide' (1965), 'Jewel Thief' (1967), 'Johny Mera Naam' (1970) and 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' (1971) are some of his memorable movies. 'Chargesheet' (2011) was his last film. It was directed and produced by him, and he also had acted in it. (ANI)

