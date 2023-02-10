Farah Khan Ali, DJ Aqeel are now "officially divorced"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and DJ Aqeel are now legally separated.

On Friday, Farah, daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Khan, took to Instagram and confirmed that she and Aqeel have finalised their divorce.

"We have been declared officially divorced and are happy about it. We wish each other lots of love, happiness and luck in our onward journeys," Farah wrote, adding a couple of happy selfies with Aqeel.



Farah stated that she and Aqeel will "always remain parents to our beautiful children Azaan and Fizaa and nothing will change."

"Grateful for the journey we had together," she added.

It was in March 2021 when Farah announced her separation from Aqeel.

Describing their relationship status as "happily separated", Farah wrote, "Sometimes two people grow apart. Sometimes they outgrow each other. It has been 9 years since my relationship with my husband Aqeel changed its status as a couple to just friends and to term it simply would be to state that we are 'Happily Separated'. We will always be best friends to each other and parents to our wonderful children Azaan and Fizaa who love us both equally yet accept that we cannot be a couple any longer."

The couple ended their marriage on a mutual note.

"This was a mutual decision we took together involving two adults and there wasn't any third person involved. The reason we are announcing it publicly now, is so that the ones who know us accept our situation gracefully and always wish well for both of us especially because we hold no animosity of any kind towards one another and will always be there for each other. Aqeel is and will always be my family as I will be his. We hope that all our well-wishers will accept our decision maturely and not judge us for it.It's important to be happy and we all, Aqeel and I including our children and families, most definitely are. That's all that matters. Grateful and happy for everything in my life," the note concluded.

Farah and DJ Aqeel tied the knot in February 1999 and welcomed their son Azaan in 2002. Their daughter Fizaa was born in 2005. (ANI)