Farah Khan celebrates 17 years of togetherness with husband Shirish Kunder

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Director-choreographer Farah Khan on Thursday marked her 17th wedding anniversary with husband-filmmaker Shirish Kunder.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Om Shanti Om' director shared priceless pictures from her wedding album. The couple could be seen clad in heavy heavily studded wedding attires by designer Manish Malhotra.

Farah also penned a hilarious caption with the pictures that read, "17 years today! Even then @shirishkunder s hair was better than mine #anniversary outfits: @manishmalhotra05."





Several celebrities including Rajkummar Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonu Sood, and Anil Kapoor among other fellow stars from the showbiz poured in congratulatory messages for the couple, in the comments section. (ANI)

Farah Khan married Shirish Kunder, the editor of her film 'Main Hoon Na', on 9 December 2004. They have since worked together on each other's films, such as 'Jaan-E-Mann', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Tees Maar Khan'. Farah gave birth to triplets -- one son and two daughters, in 2008 through In vitro Fertilisation (IVF).(ANI)

