Farah Khan hosts lunch to celebrate Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Being pampered by your loved ones always feels special. Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are truly lucky to have such people in their life.

After producer Ritesh Sidhwani, choreographer Farah Khan invited Farhan and Shibani to her home on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram Story, Shibani thanked Farah for hosting a luncheon for the couple.

"Had the best time! So much love and madness in one room..thank you, Farah. Love you so much," she wrote alongside an image featuring Farah's house decorated with balloons having Farhan and Shibani's initials printed on them.





The particular picture was also shared by Farah, who stated that she had a great time with the newlyweds.

"Best afternoon in a very long time," she captioned the post.



For the unversed, Farah is Farhan's cousin. Farah's mother Menaka Irani is the sister of Farhan and sister Zoya Akhtar's mother Honey Irani. (ANI)

