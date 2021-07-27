Farah Khan is all praises for MS Dhoni

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Farah Khan seems to be completely smitten by former Indian captain MS Dhoni after working with him on an advertisement shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Farah posted a picture with Dhoni from the sets of their shoot, wherein he can be seen sporting team India's jersey.



Along with it, she revealed that Dhoni took photographs with everyone present at the shoot right from her to the spot boys.

"Directed @mahi7781 for an ad today .. What an amazing guy.. so punctual, so down to earth, took pics with everyone frm clients to spotboys with a smile..im a fan now.. pic credit: @dabbooratnani #nonakhrastar," she wrote.



Farah's caption left netizens in awe of Dhoni's simplicity.

"Legend...no doubt," a social media user commented.

"Truly said...he is the best," another fan wrote.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who recently played a football match with Dhoni in Mumbai, too, commented on Farah's post.

"He is the best," Ranveer commented.

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. (ANI)

