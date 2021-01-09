Farah Khan Kunder turns 56: Look back at her iconic choreographed songs

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The multi-talented Bollywood gem Farah Khan Kunder rang in her 56th birthday on Saturday.

Khan, who debuted in film direction with the 2004 action drama Mai Hoon Na, is also a film producer and acclaimed choreographer. She has choreographed dance numbers for more than a hundred songs in over 80 Hindi films, winning six Filmfare Awards and the National Film Award for Best Choreography.

Here's a look back on 10 of the iconic dance songs choreographed by her which still make people shake their legs.

1. Dhol Bajne Laga: The 1997 movie 'Virasat' starring Anil Kapoor and Tabu in lead roles won Filmfare Award for Best Choreography for the song 'Dhol Bajne Laga' that was choreographed by Farah Khan.

2. Chaiyya Chaiyya: The evergreen song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' hogged Filmfare award for Best Choreography. The dance number from 1998 flick 'Dil Se' was shot on a moving train that featured Malaika Arora dancing with Shah Rukh Khan.

3. Ek Pal Ka Jeena: One of the most famous songs from the movie 'Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai' marked Hrithik Roshan's entry in Bollywood. The song hogged limelight of the whole nation and became a talking point. The hook step proclaimed as the 'air pumping step' choreographed by Farah Khan bagged Filmfare Award for Best Choreography.



4. Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala: The Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starring song from the 2003 flick 'Koi...Mil Gaya' made the film win Filmfare Award and the National Film Award for Best Choreography. The romantic song still makes people groove on their feet.

5. Munni Badnaam Hui: The blockbuster track of 2010 Salman Khan-led flick 'Dabanng' is an item song choreographed by Farah Khan that featured Malaika Arora. The party song is still recalled as the iconic songs of Arora.

6. Ghagra: Farah Khan collaborated with the 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit on this song almost after a decade and hence made it hog all the attention from the Ayan Mukherji directorial film 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

7. Dil Bechara title track: The soothing song sung by the legendary singer AR Rahman from the movie 'Dil Bechara' featuring late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was made indelible by the choreography of Farah Khan. The dance performance by Rajput in the song is still considered as one of the best performances of the star.

8. Zingaat: The Hindi remake of the hit Marathi track 'Zingaat' from the 2018 romantic drama 'Dhadak' featured Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor. A DJ party is still considered void until people groove on the hook steps of the loud beats of this song.

9. Radha: The 'Radha'song from Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' movie featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra sees the sizzling performance of the stars, set in a marriage ceremonial theme. The movie that also marked the debut film of Bhatt, Dhawan and Malhotra, bagged Zee Cine Award for Best Track of the Year.

10. Fevicol Se: The item number featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan from the Salman Khan-led film 'Dabangg 2' was honoured with Screen Award for Best Choreography to Farah Khan. (ANI)

