Farah Khan lauds 'Dabangg' actor Sonu Sood for arranging bus rides for migrant labourers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Film director Farah Khan on Tuesday lauded 'Happy New Year' actor Sonu Sood for organising and sponsoring bus rides for migrant labourers stranded in Mumbai.

Sood who is known for his roles in films like 'Singh is Kinng,' 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg' arranged safe road travel for the migrants to help them reach their respective homes on Monday.

Farah Khan who has worked with Sood in her film 'Happy New Year' took to Twitter and praised him for the noble deed.

"Proud of my friend @SonuSood.. organising n sponsoring buses to take migrants back to their homes. Pandemic times also show us who we should continue being friends with," she tweeted to which Sood replied, "Love u farahhhhhhhh."

A picture of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses has been winning hearts on the internet since Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers have been stranded in urban areas with no livelihood and very little to survive during the COVID-19-induced lockdown forcing them to take to the path of their native places on foot.

Earlier this month, the central government organised safe travel of these migrant labourers to their native places through Shramik special trains. (ANI)

