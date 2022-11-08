Farah Khan shares a glimpse from her 'Pyjama party' with Tabu, Shilpa Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan, on Monday, shared a glimpse from her 'pyjama party' with actor Tabu and choreographer Farah Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Farah shared a picture which she captioned, "Pyjama party.. celebrating @tabutiful s birthday dressed in formals thank u @theshilpashetty for promising us Bastian n landing up at mine."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkqutUVKLdV/

In the picture, the trio could be seen sitting close to each other on a couch in casual outfits.

Soon after the choreographer shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

"Woww Farah Ma'am Shilpa Ma'am Tabu Ma'am," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Looking gorgeous mam."



"Three Golden Girls," wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, actor Tabu recently celebrated her 52nd birthday on November 4, 2022.

Talking about the work front, Tabu will be next seen in the upcoming mystery thriller film 'Drishyam 2' which is slated to release on November 18 and in Ajay Devgn's next directorial 'Bholaa'.

Apart from that, she also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' alongside Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Konkana Sen Sharma which will now release in January 2023.

Shilpa, on the other hand, was recently seen in an action entertainer film 'Nikamma' opposite Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in director Rohit Shetty's upcoming action thriller web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

The series will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

