Farah Khan with Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra on a Sunday brunch (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Farah Khan with Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra on a Sunday brunch (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Faran Khan spends her Sunday right with Shilpa, Raj Kundra

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:56 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): What better than relaxing and relishing your favourite food with your loved ones on a Sunday? Well, it seems like filmmaker Farah Khan just spent her weekend right!
The 54-year old enjoyed a great Sunday brunch with Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Kundra, Shamita Shetty and family at Mumbai's Bastian and put out the picture of the gathering on Instagram.
"Thank you Raj Kundra9 Shilpa Shetty for an amazing #Sunday brunch at #bastian#foodcoma," she captioned the picture.And seemingly Shilpa stuffed herself to the full. She even shared the same picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Sunday's be like... never-ending brunches.. sooo stuffed ..no space."
Well, no wonder why each and everyone fondly awaits weekends.
Farah's connection to food and get-togethers isn't new. Earlier in July, the 'Om Shanti Om' director hosted a special Sunday lunch for her fellas.
Those present included Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Diana Penty, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikas Bahl, Sonu Sood, Sania Mirza among others. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:32 IST

Gigi and Bella Hadid mourn grandmother's demise

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid on Saturday shared the sad news of her grandmother Ans van den Herik demise. Herik passed away at the age of 78 after battling cancer.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:22 IST

Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor joins protest against slashing trees of...

Mumbai (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor joined protesters who had gathered here on Sunday to voice their opposition to the decision by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Tree Authority to slash 2,700 trees in the Aarey forest, to make a car shed for the metro.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:12 IST

It's a wrap for 'Suits'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): It is a warp for American drama series 'Suits' as the actors finished shooting for the final scene.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 16:51 IST

It's a wrap for Hrithik, Tiger starrer 'War'

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming movie "War" is surely one of the most awaited films of the year. Well, the team has wrapped up filming for the action flick on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:18 IST

Anushka Sharma supports Zareen Khan after she gets trolled for...

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma came out in defence of Zareen Khan after she was body-shamed for sharing a picture that showed stretch marks on her stomach.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:03 IST

Benji Madden's birthday wish for Cameron Diaz will warm your heart!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): American musician Benji Madden's birthday wish for his wife and actor Cameron Diaz is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:24 IST

Ariana Grande cancels meet and greet due to depression, anxiety

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Ariana Grande is currently on her 'Sweetener' tour, but seems like performing night after night is taking a toll on the star.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:08 IST

Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas cheer for Jonas brothers during NYC show

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): As the famous boy band including Nick, Kevin Jonas gave a housefull performance at Madison Square Garden on Friday night in New York, their wives- Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas showed up to cheer for their husbands.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:04 IST

Meghan Markle's estranged father wants to make up, meet Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle recently insisted that he wants to reconcile with his daughter and her husband Prince Harry and meet the couple's son Archie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:55 IST

Here's what Akshay Kumar's fan did for the star

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Fitness enthusiast Akshay Kumar who is known to inspire several people, recently shared a selfie with a fan Parbat from Dwarka who walked over 900 km and reached Mumbai in 18 days to meet the star on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:39 IST

Let me shine damn: Ariana Grande claps back at fan

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): American singer Ariana Grande clapped back at her haters who claimed that she autotunes her songs.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:26 IST

Stephen Baldwin reveals why Hailey, Justin Bieber want a...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018, are planning a traditional and religious second wedding, according to the model's father.

Read More
iocl