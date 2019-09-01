Faran Khan spends her Sunday right with Shilpa, Raj Kundra

New Delhi (India), Sept 1 (ANI): What better than relaxing and relishing your favourite food with your loved ones on a Sunday? Well, it seems like filmmaker Farah Khan just spent her weekend right!

The 54-year old enjoyed a great Sunday brunch with Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Kundra, Shamita Shetty and family at Mumbai's Bastian and put out the picture of the gathering on Instagram.

"Thank you Raj Kundra9 Shilpa Shetty for an amazing #Sunday brunch at #bastian#foodcoma," she captioned the picture. And seemingly Shilpa stuffed herself to the full. She even shared the same picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Sunday's be like... never-ending brunches.. sooo stuffed ..no space."

Well, no wonder why each and everyone fondly awaits weekends.

Farah's connection to food and get-togethers isn't new. Earlier in July, the 'Om Shanti Om' director hosted a special Sunday lunch for her fellas.

Those present included Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Diana Penty, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar, Vikas Bahl, Sonu Sood, Sania Mirza among others. (ANI)