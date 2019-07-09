Faraz Arif Ansari to showcase story of LGBTQ community through 'Sheer Khurma'

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Filmmaker Faraz Arif Ansari is all set to narrate the story of LGBTQ+ community through his next film 'Sheer Khurma.'

The film will star Swara Bhaskar and Divya Dutta as two love partners and will also feature television actor Sureka Sikri in a pivotal role.

Announcing the news on his Twitter handle, Ansari wrote, "I've been fortunate enough to have grown up around courageous women. Their fight for a more inclusive world inspired Sheer Khurma. Thankful to Surekha ji, Divya Dutta Swara Bhaskar and Kalyanee Mulay who are bringing to life, the stories of cinema's most underrepresented women #LGBTQ."



Earlier, the director made a silent movie called "Sisak" and he was applauded for his work. The film travelled to over 200 international film festivals, including Cannes, Wicked Queer in Boston, and the FilmOut San Diego Film Festival. He realised that stories about queer women are not explored enough even internationally.

Further information about the film has been kept under wraps.

On the work front, Swara was last seen in the film 'Veere Di Wedding' while Divya was last seen in 'Badlapur.' (ANI)

