Fardeen Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Actor Fardeen Khan has contracted coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Fardeen took to Twitter and informed everyone about his diagnosis.

"Tested positive for C-19. Fortunately I am asymptomatic. Sending my best to all those in recovery," he wrote.





He also urged people to get themselves tested if they are in doubt.

"The rest, keep getting tested if in doubt as this variant is also targeting children, down to toddlers, and they can be given very limited medication. Happy isolating," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fardeen is all set to make his comeback in movies with Sanjay Gupta's 'Visfot'. (ANI)

