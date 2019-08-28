Farhan Akhtar, Picture courtesy: Instagram
Farhan Akhtar begins shooting for 'Toofan'

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:06 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): After building excitement among fans by regularly sharing pictures and videos from the boxing training session, Farhan Akhtar has finally begun shooting for 'Toofan' on Wednesday.
The 'Rock On!!' actor shared the news on Instagram alongside a picture of a clapperboard.
"Day 1. #ToofanInTheMaking #nerves #excitement #cinemagic #lovemyjob," the 45-year-old actor captioned the picture.

The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial 'Toofan' will see Farhan playing a boxer. The duo had earlier collaborated for the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' which won Farhan a number of awards for his portrayal of the athlete.
Reportedly, unlike 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the upcoming sports drama would not be a biopic but a fictional story.
The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor who is quite active on the photo-sharing application, shared several posts about his preparation for the film.
Meanwhile, Farhan will also be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' for which he has reunited with his 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-star Priyanka Chopra. The film also features 'Dangal' fame Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role. (ANI)

