Farhan Akhtar celebrates 16 years of 'DON' as fans anticipate 'Don 3' announcement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar shared a video on the occasion of 16 years of Shah Rukh Khan's 'DON' movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Toofaan' actor treated fans with a video on the 16th anniversary of his movie.

In the video, animated scenes of the movie were seen along with the SRK's famous dialogues like "Don ke dushman ki sabse badi galti yeh hai ki vo don ka dushman hai," and "don ki talaash 11 mulkon ki police kar rahi hai, par don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi naa-mumkin hai."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj7B0jvokS_/

And also Don's theme track playing in the background.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Happy birthday Don. 16 years and counting."

And as soon as the video was posted, users flooded the comments section.



One of the users wrote, "I was hoping it was Don 3 announcement."



Another user dropped a comment, "It was perfect moment to announce Don 3, but it is gone now."



Recently, there were rumours that the filmmaker, who announced his upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif has kept the film on the back burner and is currently working on a new project.

The megastar's post then fuelled up the speculations that the 'Dil Chahta Hai' director is working on the much-anticipated film 'DON 3' for which the fans have been waiting for a very long time.

'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, it;s sequel was released in 2011.

Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. (ANI)

