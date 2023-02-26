Farhan Akhtar, Deepika Padukone's psychological thriller 'Karthik Calling Karthik' clocks 13 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Actors Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone starrer psychological thriller 'Karthik Calling Karthik' turned 13 on Sunday.

To mark the milestone, Farhan took to his Instagram account and shared the poster of the film on his stories and wrote, "Lucky for one..luckier for the other. 13 years of."



Helmed by Vijay Lalwani, the film starred Farhan, Deepika, Ram Kapoor and Shefali Shah in the lead roles and received positive reviews from the critics.

The film is known for its amazing storyline and melodious tracks like 'Hey Ya!' and 'Uff Teri Ada'.



Meanwhile, Farhan was last seen in a sports drama film 'Toofan' alongside Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal which streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and received mixed reviews from the audience.

He is now all set to direct a road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Deepika, on the other hand, is currently flying high on the success of her action thriller film 'Pathaan'.

She will be next seen in an upcoming Pan India film 'Project K' opposite south actor Prabhas, in director Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' along with Hrithik Roshan and in 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

