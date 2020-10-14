Farhan Akhtar digs out priceless childhood picture on sister Zoya's birthday

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Actor-director Farhan Akhtar showered love over his elder sister and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar as she turned 48 on Wednesday.

Farhan dug out a priceless throwback picture for wishing his sister on the special occasion and posted it on Instagram.

The childhood picture of the siblings sees Farhan sleeping in the lower berth of a trolley while Zoya is seen lying down on the upper birth with her doll.



"Happy birthday to someone who I know is always watching over me. Love you @zoieakhtar .. wish you a great year. #siblinglove Ps: please return the trolley now. Thanks," the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' actor wrote in the caption.

Zoya responded to the post humorously and commented, "Hahahahaha. Don't mind being taken for a spin on this again."

The brother-sister duo has worked together in several films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' and 'Luck By Chance.' (ANI)

