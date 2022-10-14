Farhan Akhtar drops a heartfelt birthday wish for sister Zoya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, on Friday, turned a year older.

Marking her special day, her brother and actor Farhan Akhtar posted a cute birthday wish on Instagram.

"Yes!!! Yes I love you!! Happy birthday @zoieakhtar. May life give you all you desire and a cherry on top," Farhan wrote.

He also shared an adorable picture with Zoya. In the image, Zoya is seen giving a tight hug to Farhan.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, too, wished Zoya on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Karan wrote, "I have known you all my life and truly loved you ever since... You are my favourite filmmaker ( and my most favourite fashion critic) and many a time I feel like I only need your advice on so many things ... love you so much ZO! Happy happy 50 my childhood would have been incomplete without you... AQM @zoieakhtar"



Zoya Akhtar, daughter of Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, made her Bollywood debut as a director with Luck by Chance (2009). Since then she has made films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'Gully Boy' among others.

She is currently busy filming 'The Archies', a live-action musical film adaptation of the comic book of the same name, which will mark the acting debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. (ANI)