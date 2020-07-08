Farhan Akhtar extends birthday wishes to director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): Actor Farhan Akhtar has extended warm birthday wishes to director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who turned 57 on Tuesday.

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' released under the directorship of Mehra in 2013, was a remarkable hit in Akhtar's acting career.

The 46-year-old actor will again be seen directed by Mehra in the upcoming movie sports-drama 'Toofan', that is set to hit the theatres on September 18, 2020.

As 'The Sky Is Pink' actor extended birthday wishes, he also dedicated the late actor Bruce Lee's quote "be like water" to the filmmaker.



"Happy birthday @RakeyshOmMehra.. In the words of B. Lee 'be like water'... always .. big hug," Akhtar tweeted.

Earlier Sonam Kapoor also took to social media to wish the filmmaker, who directed her for the movie 'Delhi 6' in 2009.

The 'Neerja' actor shared pictures of the director on her Instagram stories and wrote: "Thanks for giving me some of the most amazing films. Can't wait to meet you and do another one."



Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is best known for writing, and directing 'Rang De Basanti.' The 2006 released movie starring Aamir Khan in the lead has been a widely loved, and critically acclaimed movie.

Mehra received much acclaim for the film, winning an award for Best Director at the 2006 Filmfare Award and National Film Award. The movie also garnered a BAFTA Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.

His upcoming movie 'Toofan' will see Farhan Akhtar along with Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. (ANI)

