Farhan Akhtar feels "lucky" to be a filmmaker, find out why

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar who is all set to return to director's chair after over a decade with the upcoming movie 'Jee Le Zaraa' on Tuesday shared his thoughts on being a filmmaker.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a picture of himself with a shooting camera along with a note.

He wrote, "Every once in a while I stop and think about how lucky we film makers are .. to think up a story and then connect with like minded dreamers to bring that story to life .. to get to share what once lived just in the mind with the world and hopefully .. hopefully.. elicit the intended emotional response."

He added, "There's no other place I'd rather be. Behind a camera or in front of a camera. Doesn't matter. As long as it's telling stories. See you at the movies."

Farhan Akhtar is in Rajasthan doing location recce for his upcoming directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

On Thursday, Farhan took to Instagram and a picture where he can be seen exploring the deserts of Rajasthan.

"Searching for gold #locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan," he captioned the post.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti; produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, the film will be directed by Farhan.

The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. The upcoming film will star Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

'Jee Le Zaraa' marks Farhan's return to director's chair after over a decade. He had earlier helmed films like 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Don' and 'Don 2'. (ANI)