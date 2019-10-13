Farhan Akhtar (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Farhan Akhtar gets injured while preparing for 'Toofan'

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:44 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar's transformation for his upcoming movie 'Toofan' is not a secret anymore. However, the actor has suffered an injury during the extensive training
A chiseled body, washboard abs and bulging biceps are what the actor has been constantly treating his fans with but on Sunday, Farhan shared a picture of his hand's X-ray depicting the "hairline" fracture he had suffered while prepping for 'Toofan'.
"When nature plays Tetris .. and yup, that's my first legit boxing injury .. a hairline fracture on the hamate," he wrote on Instagram.
"Found among the carpal bones of the hand," he added.
The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor's upcoming outing will hit big screens next year on October 2. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:58 IST

