Farhan Akhtar poses in Swag with his wife Shibani Dandekar in recent picture

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, on Wednesday, dropped a stylish picture with his wife Shibani Dandekar from their recent trip.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Rock On' actor shared a picture which he captioned, "Just the three of us .. #nirvana @shibanidandekarakhtar."



In the picture, the couple could be seen twinning. Farhan was seen sitting on a couch in full swag. He wore a white t-shirt and grey joggers. While his lady love, Shibani could be seen standing behind him dressed in a white tee. She kept her tresses open for a simple yet chic look.

The couple is currently vacationing in Australia. Always treat their fans with the pictures and videos from the trip.



Farhan and Shibani who dated for almost three years tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is on cloud nine as he made his Hollywood debut with 'Ms. Marvel'. The show introduced Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

'Ms Marvel' received positive feedback from the netizens.

He will be next directing a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara', which stars Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. (ANI)

