Farhan Akhtar receives love, wishes as he turns 46 today

Mumbai [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Bollywood wishes Farhan Akhtar as the actor-director turned 46 on Thursday.

From 'Dil Dhadakne Do' co-actor Anil Kapoor to B'town diva Aditi Rao, his near and dears have taken to social media to make their special wishes.



Aditi mentioned in her post, "Happiest Birthday @faroutakhtar. To lot more iconic movies, music and laughter. Bug hug..."



His sister, Zoya Akhtar, who is a writer-director, took to her Instagram account and shared Farhan's childhood picture along with wishing the birthday boy. She wrote: "Farhan Means Happy #babybro #happybirthdaytoyou #stayhappy #stayhealthy #staylucky #stayclose #loveyou #favboy #mine #farhanakhtar @faroutakhtar [?]"



Farhan replied to the post humorously saying, "Thanks Zo. Can you please not use images from my photoshoot last year. I'm a bit taller since then. Thanks. Love you."

In the meanwhile 'Rehna Hain Tere Dil Mein' fame, Dia Mirza also showered her wishes on the noted actor.



Several fans and followers have also showered wishes on Farhan on his special day.

The actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed film 'The Sky is Pink' in 2019 and now is busy promoting sports drama, 'Toofan' which is set to release on October 2.(ANI)

