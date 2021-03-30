Farhan Akhtar shares BTS workout video from training session for 'Toofan'

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Gearing up for his first movie in over a year, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar reminded his fans of the release date for his upcoming sports drama 'Toofaan' by sharing a BTS workout video with them on Tuesday.

The 'Wazir' actor took to his Instagram handle and revealed his super-fit avatar by sharing a workout video from one of his training sessions, in which he could be seen skipping rope at great speed along with doing midway variations.

Reminding fans of his upcoming film's release date he captioned the post as, "Be light on your feet .. be light on your feet .. that's what every rep reminds you to be .. work hard now so you can play hard later. #ToofaanUthega #21stMay #ToofaanOnPrime."



The video shared by the ace actor garnered more than two lakh views, while scores of fans chimed into the comments section to appreciate his efforts for working on the role of a boxer. But the most impressed out of the lot was Farhan's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar who also left a comment that read, "this playlist!!! and you!!" along with a heart emoji.



The forthcoming film will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21, 2021. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (ROMP Pictures), and Farhan, the highly-anticipated sports drama is helmed by Rakeysh.

'Toofaan' which narrates the story of a boxer marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar.

The movie was originally scheduled to release in October 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the film, Farhan will be seen as a national-level boxing player. The movie has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway Of India.

Apart from acting in and producing 'Toofan', Farhan is also bankrolling the movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. The film was stalled due to the unfortunate passing of actor Rishi Kapoor. Reportedly Paresh Rawal would replace the late actor in the film.

Farhan's last on-screen outing was 'The Sky is Pink', where he worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. (ANI)

