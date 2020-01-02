Farhan Akhtar shares first look from 'Toofan', announces release date

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday shared his first look from the upcoming sports-drama 'Toofan' and announced that it will hit the screens on October 02, 2020.

The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor took to Instagram to share the still in which he is donning a blue coloured boxing costume.

"When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing 02/10/2020. Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year. Hope you like it," read the caption of 'The Sky Is Pink' actor.

The film which narrates the story of a boxer is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra who is also directing the film.

The director-actor duo had earlier collaborated for the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' which won Farhan a number of accolades. (ANI)

